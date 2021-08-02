Erie welcomes two new public art sculptures at 3rd & State

The Erie Downtown Partnership is welcoming two major gateway public art sculptures named “Points of Reference.”

This comes after the organization wanted to create joy and delight at the intersection of 3rd and State Streets.

The sculptures have little symbolic images engraved on the surface, including Erie’s Niagara Flagship and the coronavirus being zapped by the vaccine.

The assistant director of Erie Downtown Partnership says this project couldn’t have happened without the help of the UPMC Health Plan.

“3rd and State just seemed like an intersection that was right for some sort of vibrant structure to be created and I do have to say we could not have done this without the generous support of UPMC Health Plan, so UPMC Health Plan is was a key and critical funder for this project,” said Emily Fetcko, assistant director, Erie Downtown Partnership.

There will be a ribbon cutting Tuesday at 1 p.m.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list