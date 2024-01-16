The executive director of the Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority has announced he’s stepping down.

According to a release, Matin LaMar notified the authority’s board of directors that he will step down from his duties effective April 9 to pursue another opportunity.

“My time as the Port Authority’s executive director has permitted me to work with great people and advance the organization,” Lamar said. “Having had the opportunity to serve the Port Authority and be a partner to the City of Erie was an honor and I wish each the very best.”

The Port Authority’s board will begin the hiring process for their next director and plans to release a timeline in the upcoming weeks.