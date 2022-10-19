(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie City Water Authority is set to receive $18 million to replace lead connections through the water system.

The funding will be awarded through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). The $18 million includes a loan for about $3.01 million, a $14.9 million grant. The award was announced by state Sen. Dan Laughlin on Oct. 19.

“We all know the health risks associated with lead, even at low levels of exposure,” Laughlin said. “This project will eliminate the threat to Erie’s drinking water posed by these deteriorating and corroding lead connections.”

The Erie City Water Authority services nearly 32,000 households within the city. It plans to replace about 2,700 connections. Those connections currently are cast iron pipes attached to water mains using lead goosenecks. Replacing those connections requires excavation, backfill and restoration, an announcement from Laughlin’s office said.

PENNVEST is funded through federal funding and prior bond issues along with the Marcellus Shale Impact Fee legislation, ACT 13 of 2012.