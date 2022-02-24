Part of downtown Erie is feeling the freeze from a first of its kind carnival.

The Erie Winter Carnival kicked off Thursday night in Perry Square. It features more than 60 ice sculptures, which will be fully carved by Saturday.

Several local vendors are also on hand as well a a chance for people to test out their curling skills.

A spokesperson for Erie Downtown Partnership says planning this event started before the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s nice to see people finally enjoying it.

“Erie’s got great winters. Part of our mission here is to create great, year round programming. So, we’re trying to take advantage of the winter here in Erie and have some great events in the winter,” said Dave Tamulonis, Erie Downtown Partnership.

The Erie Winter Carnival continues Friday and Saturday in Perry Square.