Ice sculptures, music and more are returning to downtown Erie for the Winter Carnival, and guests can expect additions to this year’s festivities.

Erie Winter Carnival is returning to Perry Square this weekend, and guests can expect to see favorites from last year with new surprises this year.

“There’s still going to be the great ice sculptures. We have over 60 ice sculptures, a couple more than last year. We also have music throughout the downtown businesses indoors this year, which is new,” said Dave Tamulonis, events and marketing manager, Erie Downtown Partnership.

Tamulonis said there are activities for all – including children.

“We’re going to have face painting. We’ll have what is called ‘Party Piggies,’ like little pigs running around and kids can take photos with,” Tamulonis added.

He also said businesses involved in this year’s festivities include Point Four Vintage Boutique, the Flagship City Food Hall, Voodoo Brewery, and more.

“It really means a lot to have these events so families can get out, even friends like social engagements, and it’s nice to be a part of that,” said Mark Inscho, director of food and beverage operations, Flagship City Food Hall.

The general manager of Erie Voodoo Brewing Company said it’s his first year being a part of the festivities and he looks forward to seeing the community come together.

“We’re really interested to see what it’s going to bring, just to see how Erie kind of responds to this sort of thing. It’ll be really cool and I think it’s a great opportunity to showcase all of our local talent,” said Kyle Houser, general manager, Erie Voodoo Brewing Company.

Tamulonis also said the Winter Carnival helps keep downtown lively during the winter season.

“The winter carnival last year was meant to really celebrate our winter weather here and the winter season and make sure there’s something for people to do and get active in Perry Square in those off months,” Tamulonis said.

The four-day Winter Carnival will kick off in Perry Square starting Thursday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. The final day will be Sunday, Feb. 26.