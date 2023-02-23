Day one of the Erie Winter Carnival was underway and downtown businesses said they’re ready for big crowds this weekend.

The owners of two downtown businesses said they are excited to serve new and returning customers during the winter carnival.

The Erie winter carnival has started, and the operations manager of DiMartino Ice said preparations for the ice sculptures are done days in advance.

“The ice is manufactured in a special machine that manufactures it so it’s crystal clear it’s called a Clinebell machine. It takes about 40 or 50 gallons of water to make a block of ice in about four days,” said Jared McAlister, operations manager for DiMartino Ice.

McAlister said there’s 50 already carved sculptures and 65 blocks of ice to make 10 different ice sculptures.

“The throne will be coming back it will be a different theme this year. We’re going to be doing a lot of interactive stuff this year one will be like a big T-rex head you can stick your head in its mouth,” McAlister went on to say.

One manager of a downtown business said they are fully staffed to prepare for the anticipated crowds.

“This is like the beginning of our new year since like Christmas it’s been kind of slow but once winter carnival comes around it really picks up,” said Andy Steinmetz, owner of Andora’s Bubble Tea Shop.

The owner of El Amigo Mexican Grill recalled last winter carnival and said events like this always brings new customers through his doors.

“For every event they do downtown it usually brings a lot of people so I don’t think this will be any different we’re expecting for a lot of people to come in,” said David Saldana, owner of El Amigo Mexican Grill.

Both owners said they have popular menu items they would recommend to customers.

“We are promoting our birria tacos a lot, I think that’s one of the most popular right now, but you can’t go without trying a margarita,” Saldana explained.

“The blue moon we actually brought that out during winter of 2020, I believe it was for an Elsa princess party,” Steinmetz said.

McAlister said live carvings will take place tonight until 7 p.m.