Erie’s winter parking rules return, with those regulations going into effect on November 1.

Odd-even parking rules will stay in place until March 31.

In certain parts of the city on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., parking is limited to one side of the street. The side of the street drivers can park on will depend on the day of the week.

The chief of the City of Erie Streets Department explained why these regulations are in place.

“We’ve had to institute towing and things like that. We don’t want to do that. It makes it very hard when you have cars parked across from each other in those tight streets and we’re trying to get snowplows down there or if you have to get a fire truck or an ambulance. It makes it very treacherous. So, obeying the signs is a safety concern for sure,” said Jeff Gibbens, bureau chief of the City of Erie Streets Department.

These regulations will not be enforced on the weekends unless a big snowstorm is in the forecast for Saturday or Sunday.