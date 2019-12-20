Erie woman among 23 people charged with welfare fraud in the Commonwealth

The office of the State Inspector General filed welfare fraud charges against 45 individuals during the month of November, with the restitution owed to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania totaling $211,274.32, this according to a news release from the office of the State Inspector General.

The OSIG filed 23 cases of fraudlently receiving public assistance that were graded as felonies of the third degree.

Among the defendants listed is Sandra Pacileo of Erie. Pacileo is charged for $1,073 in SNAP fraud.

If convicted, the maximum penalty Pacileo and the other defendants may face is seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000. It also includes a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program