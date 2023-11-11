Generations of family members gathered to celebrate a major milestone.

Frances Colao Seifert celebrated her 100th birthday. Her family put together a sweet gold and pink surprise birthday party at the Siebenbuerger Club.

Although her family is from Italy, Frances was born and raised in Erie and is one of six with five brothers. The centenarian has advice for living a long and healthy life.

“I live everyday hoping everything is going to be good,” Colao Seifert said. “I see everybody here that makes me happy. I’m surprised.”

“Together, we are always better will always represent who she is because the more people that are at the dinner table is always a better day for her,” said Steve Jackson, grandson.

Frances is the last of her generation and received recognition from the pennsylvania house of representatives and senator bob casey on her special day.