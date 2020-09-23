Erie woman charged with the murder of an Erie man appears back in court

An Erie woman is now charged with the murder of an Erie man and appeared back in court today.

Janice Rowry has now been charged with the murder of 42-year-old Jacob carr.

The 59-year-old Rowry now faces charges of homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.

The alleged murder happened at the Boston Store Apartments on August 29th.

Initial calls came in about a domestic dispute. Once police arrived on scene, they found Carr stabbed in the chest with a knife.

Rowry remains in the Erie County Prison.