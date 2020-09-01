Erie woman faces charges in connection to a shooting that left two people injured

An Erie woman is now facing charges in connection to a shooting that left two people injured.

20-year-old Breanna Perdue is accused of offering money on Facebook Live to assault a man she was having a dispute with online.

According to police, Perdue was arguing with one of the shooting victims and his girlfriend allegedly had gone to the 2300 block of Wayne Street to fight the woman.

Perdue reportedly picked up 21-year-old Jonathan Mull and 20-year-old James Fisher on her way there and provided Mull with a gun.

Mull allegedly fired three times and Fisher fired once.

All three are facing charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.