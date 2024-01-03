If you’re thinking of taking part in Dry January it’s not too late! Many adults are looking to kick off the new year by cutting back or eliminating alcohol.

Rebecca Styn, owner of Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails, said dry January has increased in popularity with about 27 percent of adults participating.

Styn said this time of year is usually a good time for her business, as their primary focus is ‘mocktails’ or non-alcoholic cocktails.

And although participating can be difficult, she said it can benefit your mental health and sleep.

“Sometimes when you’re committing to something for the long term, it’s really really hard. Take it day-by-day if it’s something that you’re trying to get into and look for groups that actually support people in this process. There’s a lot of them out there and there’s a lot of ways you can get creative with that drinks that don’t have to have alcohol,” she said.

Styn also recommends trying a variety of flavors to change things up.