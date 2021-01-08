Erie woman makes lifetime change

At the start of a new year, people often make a resolution to eat right and get in shape. When you start to lose motivation, how do you turn a failed resolution into a lifetime commitment?

This is Jeanette George. Her journey has become a lifestyle. Below are pictures before her journey began and another three years later.

“I’m still working at it. I’m 146 right now. I’ve lost 113 pounds and I want to be at 130. So, I’ve only got a few pounds left to go and then I’m at my goal, and I’m very happy about that.” George said.

You may be asking yourself how? Holistic Health Coach Debbie DeAngelo says it usually starts with a motivator.

“I think it comes down to that motivator, your ‘why?’. Your motivator is what’s going to keep you going throughout the year when that honeymoon phase wears off.” DeAngelo said.

For Jeanette George, dealing with health complications made her want to do it. She says while it may not be easy, it’s 100% possible.

“You know, people are eating all these carbs and here I am trying to control it. It’s really not that bad if you want it bad enough.” George said.

Making an impactful and lasting lifestyle change goes beyond just eating healthy and staying active.

Self care throughout meditation is important too.

“It really helps you to calm and to notice your thoughts without chasing after your thoughts without chasing after your thoughts and without having to follow the repetitive thought patterns people have day after day.” said Nate Magee, Registered Yoga instructor at Ashaya Yoga.

You can learn more about making a lasting and healthy lifestyle change and hear more about Jeanette’s journey on our full digital exclusive by clicking here.