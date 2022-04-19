An Erie woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of her brother.

Mya Moore, 23, has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Moore was charged with third-degree murder in the stabbing of her brother. Erie County’s District Attorney believes the plea deal holds Moore responsible for her actions.

The District Attorney is reviewing further with the family on what to advocate for at the sentencing.

Moore killed her brother, Marcus Moore, 25, in August of 2021.