(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A former Erie resident has pleaded guilty to federal money laundering crimes.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Pennsylvania, Evarie Magee, 38, of Erie pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit money laundering from July 2019 to June 2020.

Magee is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 3. She could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of as much as $500,000; however, the actual sentence will be based on the severity of the crime and any past criminal history, the news release noted.

The prosecution was the result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation, the news release said. The task force aims to address drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations.

The investigation was a collaborative effort between the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the United States Postal Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Millcreek Police Department, and the Erie Bureau of Police.