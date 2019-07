An Erie woman plead guilty today to stabbing another woman with a knife.

According to police, 23-year-old Natacha Feliciano-Adorno stabbed the victim in the 300 block of West 20 Street back in March.

Feliciano-Adorno plead guilty to simple assault with a deadly weapon enhancement used. Under this plea, the maximum she can be sentenced to is two years and a five thousand dollar fine.