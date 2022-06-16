A one-car accident sent one person to the hospital overnight.

Calls went out just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 2000 block of Greengarden Blvd.

Once on the scene, first responders found a car that struck a utility pole, leaving the woman driving injured, and some nearby residents without power.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. At this time, there is no word on the extent of the injuries.

Penelec crews were also called in to repair the utility pole. Erie Police are investigating what led to that accident.