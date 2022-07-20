An Erie woman is heading to prison after being convicted of theft of government property.

51-year-old Loraleigh Barber was sentenced on July 20 to one year behind bars. Barber was also ordered to pay more than $100,000 in restitution.

According to the U.S. Attorneys Office, from 2007 to 2019, Barber received more than $127,000 in government benefits intended for her father.

Barber served as a representative payee for her father, but after his death in 2006 she never informed the government and kept receiving and spending the benefits.