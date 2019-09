An Erie woman found guilty of setting an apartment house on fire is sentenced to nearly two years in State Prison.

21-year-old Miriah Jones received one year and 10 months to three years in prison on Tuesday.

According to Police, Jones set fire to her first floor apartment at 650-652 West 4th Street.

Back in June, a Jury convicted Jones of arson, risking a catastrophe, and reckless endangerment.