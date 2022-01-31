Erie woman steals deceased father’s social security benefits

Local News

One Erie woman has pled guilty to stealing her deceased father’s social security benefits.

51-year-old Loraleigh Barber pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of theft of government property.

Barber allegedly received more than $127,000 in Social Security benefits which she was not entitled to from January 2007 to August 2019.

She faces 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.

The sentencing has been scheduled for May 20th.

