Erie woman warns the community about scammers using personal information to apply for loans

As many small businesses struggle to receive disaster relief loans, an area woman said that a scammer was able to obtain her husbands information and get an SBA loan.

In the wake of COVID-19, the Federal Government set aside billions of dollars to help small businesses stay afloat.

Jane Dennington received a statement saying that she can now start paying interest on a $30,000 loan for a business that she doesn’t own.

“They didn’t check up. I think what makes me angry is that there are legitimate businesses out there trying to get these loans and they don’t qualify,” said Jane Dennington, Fraud Victim.

Dennington added that it was nerve-racking given that she did not apply for the loan. Dennington then made a call to the small business administration.

“They looked it up and sure enough someone got a hold of my husband’s information and put in a loan,” said Dennington.

A statement was mailed to Dennington’s former address which is now belongs to her daughter.

This statement billed Dennington for $30,500 to Dennington Farms, which is not a real business, nor do they own a farm.

Dennington added that the loan has been paid out to Greenspot Bank, a financial group she said she has never heard of or used before.

Pam Marlowe of the Better Business Bureau said that as the pandemic has pushed loan services online, there has been a significant increase in fraud cases.

“Because of the situation we are in right now, checking your credit report is now free each week. You use to be able to only check your credit report once a year,” said Pam Marlowe of the Better Business Bureau.

Checking your credit report will help to potentially catch scams.

“The earlier you catch suspicious activity associated with your social security number, the easier it is to remove,” said Marlowe.

Dennington hopes her story will highlight the importance of checking your reports.

“I want people to be aware of this stuff. Check the credit bureau. If I hadn’t checked what’s happening on our accounts I would have never caught it,” said Dennington.

Dennington currently has filed several reports with the attorney general’s office.