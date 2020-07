An Erie woman who beat her dog to death with a hammer has been sentenced.

Judge Daniel Brabender has sentenced Justina Robinson nine to twenty three months in prison followed by a five year probation for a felony county of aggravated cruelty to animals.

The 38-year-old woman could be released from prison soon.

Since her arrest, she has spent time in prison for nearly nine months.

Judge Brabender has ordered a mental health evaluation and ordered that Robinson no longer shall own any animals.