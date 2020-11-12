Erie woman working to bring country together with purple ribbon movement

One local woman is trying to bring the country together with a message of hope and unity.

Trees all along Connecticut Drive in Erie have purple ribbons tied around them.

Patty Sperry lives on the street and wanted to do something to help the country heal after the 2020 election.

She says there is too much anger and hatred and people need to accept each other’s differences.

“I got thinking about red and blue combined creates purple, and this is what I want to do. I want to have people come together and talk to each other with kind words.” Sperry said.

Sperry says she approached her neighbors about her idea, and all of them supported it.