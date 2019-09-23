Erie woman’s death ruled accidental in fatal weekend car pedestrian accident

A 34-year-old Erie woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday on the city’s West Side.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, Carrie Lear was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 1900 block on West 26th Street.

The Erie County Coroner has ruled Lear’s death accidental due to multiple blunt force trauma.

Lear was struck and killed while trying to cross West 26th Street. Investigators say they will be looking at surveillance footage to see what caused the accident.

The driver of the SUV involved in the crash has not been charged.