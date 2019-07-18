Erie Women’s Fund awarded largest grant ever

The Erie Women’s Fund was awarded its largest grant ever. It is a celebration of Philantrhopy.

The goal is to empower women and families. For the first time in their twelve year history, they gave a single grant of 100 thousand dollars. The event took place at the Erie Yacht Club.

“Omg, I love it. Erie Women’s Fund has really become a major force for women’s philanthropy in Erie. About three years ago we went through a strategic plan, since then we’ve tripled our membership,” said Robin Scheppner, Chair of Erie Women’s Fund.

Daria Devlin the Executive Director of the Erie Center for Arts and technology was awarded last night. Around 80 women attended the celebration.