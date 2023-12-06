A local group continues its mission of helping women and families with two donations Wednesday night.

The Erie Women’s Fund awarded a total of $40,000 in grants at the Bayfront Sheraton.

$30,000 will be given to the Second Harvest Food Bank to expand their Child Feeding program into the summer. This helps kids who are living with hunger after the school year ends.

Another $ 10,000 has been awarded to “Operation Warm” and their efforts to provide new winter coats and shoes to children in need. This will provide coats and shows for at least five hundred children

“If you give a little bit and I give a little bit and we all come together, we can give a lot and make a big difference. So, they started that back in 2007, and since that point, we’ve granted over $1.1 million,” said Lauren Bauer, Erie Women’s Fund.

The grant for “Operation Warm” will provide coats and shoes for at least 500 children.