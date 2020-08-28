Erie Women’s Fund grants $100,000 to MHEDS

The Erie Women’s Fund granted $100,000 to the Multi-Cultural Health Evaluation Delivery System. This is the second consecutive year the Erie Women’s Fund has issued a major grant at $100,000.

The grant will be used for a project called Empowering Underserved Women and Families to Improve their Health and Wellness.

This particular project is designed to establish a new health care delivery site in the 16510 zip code area that will engage 800-1,000 residents to seek and receive evidence-based prevention and wellness services delivered in a culturally inclusive manner.

Primary care, oral health and women’s health services will be delivered regardless of one’s ability to pay.

