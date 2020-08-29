Erie Women’s Fund grants $100,000 to the Multi-Cultural Health Evaluation Delivery System

The Erie Women’s Fund has granted $100,000 to the Multi-Cultural Health Evaluation Delivery System.

This is the second consecutive year that the Erie Women’s Fund has issued a major grant valued at $100,000.

The grant will be used for a project called “Empowering Underserved Women and Families to Improve Their Health and Wellness.”

This particular project is designed to establish a new healthcare delivery site in the 16510 zip code area.

“We realized early on we want to continue to serve everyone regardless their inability to pay for services,” said Patricia Stubber, Executive Director of Multi-Cultural Health Evaluation Delivery System.

Primary care, oral health and women’s health services will be delivered regardless of one’s ability to pay.