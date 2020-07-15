Erie Women’s Fund hosting golf outing to benefit non-profits

Local golfers may not hit the links as they used to, but still can play at Lawrence Park Golf Club for a good cause.

Each year, the Erie Women’s Fund hosts a golf outing to benefit local nonprofits that serve women and children, but because of COVID-19 the organization is running it differently.

The Women Driving Philanthropy outing can still be played. participants can play at their own time between now and August 24th at any golf course in Erie county. The Erie Women’s Fund suggests a donation of $100 per golfer.

One in five children in Erie county is at risk for childhood hunger.

100% of the proceeds will support the YMCA of Greater Erie’s Meals for Kids program.

“Encourage women who were planning on golfing with us at Lawrence Park to find their group and go out have fun, send us photos, and find it in their heart to make a donation at the same time, ” says Tammy Batchelor, Co-chair of the Women’s Driving Philanthropy.