Erie Yellow Cab Closes

The Erie Yellow Cab Company is no longer in operation.

As of 3:00 pm Thursday, the local cab company parked it’s cabs and closed the doors.

In a very brief statement from the company, Erie Transportation Service, Erie Yellow Cab, South Shore Limousine, and Metro Taxi in Meadville said it will cease operations following the sudden death of the company’s owner Mark McEnery.

The company has served Erie for more than five decades and the statement goes on to say the company regrets the decision and apologizes for any inconvenience.

Some cab company workers were surprised by the decision, being unaware of any pending closure as of noon Wednesday, based on discussion with a company worker.

The Pa Public Utility Commission confirms for YourErie.com /JET 24/FOX 66 that Erie Transportation did file a notification of service interruption as required by law. Here is a copy of Erie Transportation notification as filed by Harrisburg Atty Karen O Maury on behalf of the company:

VIA ELECTRONIC FILING

Rosemary Chiavetta, Secretary PA Public Utility Commission

Commonwealth Keystone Building 400 North Street, 2nd Floor Harrisburg, PA 17105-3265

RE: Erie Transportation Services, Inc., Docket No. A-00108419; Utility Code 632305 Dear Secretary Chiavetta:

On behalf of Erie Transportation Service, Inc. (“Erie Transportation”), this letter notifies the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (“Commission”), pursuant to 52 Pa. Code § 29.62, of an interruption in Erie Transportation’s common carrier service commencing on June 28, 2019. The reason for the interruption is the unfortunate and sudden passing of Mr. Mark McEnery, the owner and operator of Erie Transportation, on June 18, 2019, and the inability of his legal representatives to continue operating the business at this time.

As counsel for Erie Transportation, I have informally notified the Supervisor in the Commission’s Motor Carrier Compliance Office in the Bureau of Technical Utility Services and the Chief of Motor Carrier Enforcement in the Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement of this interruption service, and both are copied on this letter. The Compliance Office has confirmed that this notification to the Secretary is in compliance with the Commission’s regulations.

Erie Transportation currently has evidence of insurance on file and understands the need to maintain insurance in order to keep the certificate of public convenience in good standing. Also, due to the public’s reliance on Erie Transportation’s call or demand services, a recorded message will be placed on the telephone to inform callers of the interruption in service.

If you have any questions regarding this filing, please contact me at your convenience.