The Erie Zoo will be hosting an art sale this weekend and again in December for art created by the animals at the Erie Zoo.

The Animals are the Artists Sale will be 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Then in December, the sale will be held again from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 10. The artwork will be on display at the Erie Zoo Stage and Classroom.

The art is original paintings and prints, travel mugs, ornaments, key chains and painted ceramics.

Zoo admission is not required to participate in the sale. Enter through the education entrance.