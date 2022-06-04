The Erie Zoo welcomed roughly 3,000 people including families and children on Saturday.

On June 4th, the zoo celebrated Equipment Day. This was a chance for kids to get up close and personal with some interesting machinery.

Equipment Day at the zoo took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and welcomed children of all ages.

Over 15 pieces of heavy machinery were spread throughout the park for kids to climb into and interact with as if they were working on a construction site.

Equipment Day is always one of the Erie Zoo’s most popular days of the year.

Children loved seeing the fire trucks, dump trucks, excavators, and several other vehicles during the visit.

Hard hats were distributed to the first 1,000 kids to make them truly feel as if they were in a work zone.

The zoo event coordinator shared why she believes the event is always such a success with the community.

“I think anyone who has been around kids knows the obsession with toy trucks and cars and all of that. Being able to actually go and see the real thing up close, get to climb in the seats, get to honk the horns, get to play in them, I think makes their day,” said Emily Smicker, Zoo Event Coordinator.

The equipment event itself was free with a normal paid admission to the Erie Zoo.

The event was planned to go on rain or shine, but the sun was out all day in Erie.

We spoke with one zoo visitor that shared the value that children get when learning about this equipment.

“They can learn about all that people do for construction. I think the firefighters were out there earlier. It’s a great way for the community to reach out to the kids and to show what they do, and it’s really fun for the kids to just see all of the animals and everything as well,” said Kaeli Einink, Zoo Visitor.

The Erie Zoo said that they are dedicated to nurturing an appreciation of the world within our youth and loves to provide the community with meaningful and educational experiences.