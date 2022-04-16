The Erie Zoo was able to welcome families to hop into spring with a variety of Easter activities on April 16.

Those in attendance were able to celebrate both spring and Easter by participating in an Easter egg hunt, I-Spy, and take photos with the Easter bunny.

Children who participated in the Easter egg hunt in the children’s zoo received prizes from Burger King and Romolo’s Chocolates upon turning in their eggs.

Families were able to participate in I-Spy Easter egg hunt in hopes of turning in eggs they found around the zoo in order to win a giant Easter Egg basket.

“We are just really excited to have the egg hunt again, and have everyone back on the grounds, have some sense of normalcy. As that goes on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today it’s been a wonderful turnout. The rain is not holding anybody back,” said Emily Smicker, Marketing and Events Coordinator for Erie Zoo.

Although the rain cooperated, Smicker said that the Easter festivities would have continued rain, shine or snow.