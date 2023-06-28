Erie Zoo has announced it will be closed on Wednesday due to poor air quality in the area.

According to their Facebook post, the zoo will close for concerns to their animals, staff and guests. and will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates as the situation evolves.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Red Air Quality Action Day in western Pennsylvania for fine particulate matter for June 28, 2023.

This is due to smoke coming from eastern Canadian wildfires. The Associated Press reports drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires across Canada is creating curtains of haze and raising air quality concerns throughout the Great Lakes region, and in parts of the central and eastern United States.

The air quality in Erie as of 9 a.m. Wednesday is in the red at 196. Anything between 150 and 200 is considered unhealthy for the general public, especially for sensitive groups like young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems. Residents are encouraged to check AirNow.gov for current conditions in their area