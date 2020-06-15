Erie Zoo continues to struggle financially

Normally this would be the time the Erie Zoo generates their winter months revenue. With the ongoing pandemic, they are bringing in little to nothing.

Their gates remain closed to the public. However, their expenses continue to rise.

“Quite frankly almost every zoo in the country is in a similar position. We’re all struggling. Because we’re not open, we are particularly struggling. There’s really nowhere to send animals at the moment, ” says Scott Mitchell, CEO of the Erie Zoo.

The zoo banks on money from admissions, concessions, and train sales to support the zoo during the winter months; all of which has been severed. Since closing their gates three months ago, zoo president Scott Mitchell estimates the zoo will be out upwards of a million dollars.

“We were fortunate enough to get a PPP loan, that has been very helpful. That’s whats keeping us going at the moment. There are several others we are going to apply for. Some we’ve got a pretty good feeling about, ” says Mitchell.

President of Visit Erie, John Oliver says the zoo is a major component of Erie tourism.

“Many times people might not necessarily when they are coming from farther distances be coming specifically for the zoo, but it’s an incredible enhancer to the visitors experience,” says Oliver.

Like many shelters, there must be a zoo staff member to perform the day to day operations. It remains the biggest expense for the zoo.

” They’re in a situation; they can close to the public, but they can’t tell the animals to go home and shelter in place,” says Oliver.

Followed by feeding, with a produce truck that comes three times a week. For example, a meat truck delivery costs $13,000 and a fish order costs and additional $6,000 – costing the zoo $18,000.

“What we’re really concerned about is the long term. We need to get open and we need to get open soon in order to survive the winter, ” says Mitchell.

Coming up Wednesday, June 17th, JET 24 will partner with the Erie Community Foundation for a “Pandemic Relief Telethon” on behalf of the Erie Zoo.

You’ll have a chance to call in and donate to the phone bank bright and early with Good Morning Erie and Good Day Erie. The lines will open from 5 A.M. until 9 A.M. , from noon until 1 P.M. , and from 5 p.m. until 8 P.M.