Erie Zoo expects renovations to visitor favorite exhibits starting as early as this Spring

Renovations at the Erie Zoo could start as early as this spring with some major updates to what some visitors call one of their favorite exhibits.

The President of the Erie Zoo, Scott Mitchell, said that there are two different projects on the horizon.

One of the new projects would be a new Colobus monkey exhibit which will be in the new space where the giraffes used to be.

Mitchell said that they will meet with architects this week to start planning for the Spring.

Another exhibit that is being renovated has been known to be an Erie Zoo favorite.

“The other exhibit is over 30 years old and it really needs a face lift. The other will be brand new species we’ve never had that’s actually kind of Winter hearty so we’re really excited about them because it will be literally in the center of the Zoo,” said Scott Mitchell, President of the Erie Zoo.

Mitchell added that the otter exhibit renovations will be paid for using a state grant. Mitchell believes visitors are looking forward to these upcoming changes.