Erie Zoo family welcoming two new, healthy red panda cubs

There are two new and healthy additions to the Erie Zoo family.

Last month, the Erie Zoo’s red pandas gave birth to two cubs.

However, zoo staff noticed that the bus were losing weight. They decided to remove the cubs and hand raise them to ensure their progress.

Now, the cubs are about a month old and are now healthy and gaining weight.

“We have had other red pandas in the past, but this is the first for this pair. This mother is very important genetically, and she does not have a lot relatives in the country. Her genetics are very important, so the cubs are now more valuable.” said Scott Mitchell, Erie Zoo President.

Mitchell says that the red pandas are classified as an endangered species with a population of only about 10,000 in the world. They are native to the mountains of South Asia.