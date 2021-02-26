Erie Zoo fully booked for Saturday’s grand reopening; CDC guidelines in place

1,500 people are expected this weekend at the Erie Zoo and are abiding by CDC guidelines.

The Erie Zoo is fully booked for their grand reopening for the season on Saturday.

The zoo could only accommodate for a specific number of people due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so they had each person have a ticket with a time on the card to know when to arrive at the zoo.

Some of the changes the zoo made are signs to give you guidance on where to go, and many handwashing stations.

“The masks obviously protects the other guests and protects the staff, but it also protects the animals such as cats and primates. It also protects them.” said Scott Mitchell, Erie Zoo CEO.