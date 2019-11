This weekend, the Erie Zoo will hold their Annual Animals are the Artists Art Show, showcasing art made with the help of the animals themselves.

Staff at the zoo helped the animals to create beautiful works of art that the zoo sells to raise money for operations.

Pieces include pottery, jewelry, paintings, and more.

The Animals are the Artists event runs tonight from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., this weekend and next weekend.