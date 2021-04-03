Erie Zoo holds Easter egg scavenger hunt

Easter egg hunts aren’t just for your backyard, they are also fun to do while at the zoo.

Erie Zoo held an Easter egg scavenger hunt around the exhibits for families to enjoy a fun game and to honor Easter.

Due to the pandemic, the zoo had people pre-register for this event. Over 1,700 people were expected to come for the event today and try to win the grand prize.

“They will go on a scavenger hunt for paper eggs throughout the zoo, learn a little bit about the educational facts about eggs and Easter and the animals associated with that,” said Emily Smicker, Marketing and Event Coordinator for the Erie Zoo.

The winner will be chosen at random from a box to win a gift basket along with a 13 pound chocolate bunny.