Erie Zoo holds Equipment Day, first post COVID event for the zoo

Thousands of children of all ages visited the Erie Zoo with their families for Equipment Day.

The day allowed children to get hands-on experience with heavy-duty machinery.

The machinery would typically be seen on construction sites. This machinery included a dump truck, fire truck, excavators, and tractors.

Emily Smicker, the Events Coordinator of the Erie Zoo, said that this has been an annual event for almost ten years. Of course last year things were different, but this year she is glad to welcome the children and families.

“So it’s a little later this year. We usually do it early June, but we made sure this is the first event we could hold post COVID,” said Emily Smicker, Events Coordinator of the Erie Zoo.

All of the machines displayed are supplied by local vendors and private parties.

