Erie Zoo holds fundraising event for endangered species

An annual event called Pounce returned to the Erie Zoo.

All of the donations from this event support endangered species.

Many families visited the zoo this weekend for the return of this event. The zoo raised money for multiple organizations including The Painted Dog Conservation, Wild Cats Conservation Alliance, and The Red Panda Network.

One representative from the Erie Zoo said that it is great to see the community supporting their non-profit and donating to causes that help endangered species.

“During the pandemic obviously we had to work to save money for our non-profit the zoo, but now we get to give back and that’s our whole mission to preserve these amazing endangered species, and events like this allow us and the community to learn and be able to participate in the work that is being done out in the wild,” said Emily Smicker, Marketing Event Coordinator for the Erie Zoo.

You can support the Endangered Species event at home by clicking here.