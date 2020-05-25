Erie Zoo holds virtual animal art auction

The baboons at the Erie Zoo traded in their bananas for paintbrushes this weekend.

The Erie Zoo held a virtual art auction. The funds went towards animal food and care.

Some of the pieces were actually created by the animals themselves. Some animals walked through paint then onto the canvases, others used things like brooms or brushes to make their art.

The president of the Erie Zoo says the auction gets a little competitive and the turn out has been more than he expected.

“Each week the amount has grown as more and more people have learned about it and found it. So, I think from the first three weeks we’ve raised over $4,000 already,” said Scott Mitchell, president and CEO, Erie Zoo.

Mitchell added that with three more weeks of art auctions he expects the zoo could raise over $10,000.