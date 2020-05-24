Erie Zoo holds virtual art auction while raising over $4,000 for animal care and food funds

Here is a story that will have you swinging from the treetops. The baboons were trading in their bananas for paint brushes on Saturday.

The Erie Zoo is hosted a virtual art auction on Saturday. The funds from said auction went towards the animals for their food and care.

Some of the pieces in this auction were actually created by the animals. Some animals walked through the canvas, others used items such as brooms or brushes to make their art.

The president of the zoo said that the auction got a little competitive and the turn out was more than he expected.

“Each week the amount has grown as more and more people have learned about it and found it and so I think from the first three weeks we’ve raised over $4,000 already,” said Scott Mitchell, President of the Erie Zoo.

The president of the zoo added that with three more weeks of art auctions, he expects the zoo could raise over $10,000.