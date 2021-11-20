Erie Zoo hosts Animals are the Artists sale

Folks have a unique way of doing some early holiday shopping as well as supporting the Erie Zoo.

This week the Erie Zoo is hosting their annual Animal Art Show and Sale.

This event includes paintings, key chains, and travel mugs created by the animals at the zoo.

The money raised from this event will go towards buying new toys for the zoo animals.

The art show will continue on November 20th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

