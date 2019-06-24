Erie Zoo hosts “Galapazooza”

It’s an annual event that draws more than one-thousand people to the Erie Zoo to enjoy more than just the animals.

“Galapazooza” is an exclusive, adults only, after hours fundraiser held each year at the zoo. Throughout the zoo, there were live bands, “Grazing Stations”, “Watering holes”, and a silent auction including a chance to win exclusive animal encounters

“We have all the animals out. you can see them at night when they’re more active. we have a meet and greet like the snake behind me” said Emily Snicker, Erie Zoo representative.

The funds raised from the event goes toward animal care, exhibit improvements, and zoo maintenance.