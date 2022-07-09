It’s an annual event that families around Erie have been waiting for, the Sweet Safari at the Erie Zoo.

We stopped by on Saturday morning to see how the kids and animals were enjoying their treats.

Guests of all ages were able to indulge in various sweets as they toured the zoo. The tour included demonstrations every hour on how the animals of the zoo are fed.

Formally known as the Frozen Safari, the Sweet Safari at the Erie Zoo kept families happy and hungry for more as they toured the zoo grounds.

Upon arrival, guests were given a passport of sorts that guided them around the park to each individual booth where refreshments were being served.

“I mean who doesn’t love sugar? It’s a great opportunity for families to come out and do a little something special at the zoo on their Zoo Day,” said Emily Smicker, Marketing and Event Coordinator for Erie Zoo.

Some families plan on enjoying this event each year, but other families seem to get lucky with their timing to take a trip to the Erie Zoo.

One family visiting the zoo didn’t know that this event was even happening on Saturday and it was a sweet surprise to them.

“We’re zoo members and we thought we would just stop down and see the animals. We also know that the building recently was finished and we’re hoping to see it. We were pleasantly surprised that the Sweet Safari is going on. We’ve never really experienced it before. Do we like it? Yeah. First treat into it and we’re pretty happy. It’s good,” said Nicole Defrances, Erie Zoo Guest.

While the kids in attendance certainly enjoyed their snacks, the animals also were able to enjoy treats of their own that served a unique purpose.

“We do some enrichment talks too about the ways we use different treats or sweets to get them to do different trainings or to enrich their lives,” said Smicker.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The event was free alongside a standard admission to the zoo. If participants kept their passports, they could use them as a coupon to Andora’s Bubble Tea Shop on State Street.