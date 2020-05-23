Erie Zoo hosts virtual art auction

The Erie Zoo is holding a virtual art auction every Saturday. The virtual auction is taking place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The funds raised from the auction are going towards food and care for the animals at the zoo. The art auction can be found on the zoos Facebook page.

Some of the pieces are actually created by the animals. Some of the animals walked through the canvas. Others use things such as brooms or brushes to make their art.

The President of the Erie Zoo said that the auction gets a little competitive and the turn out has been more than he expected.

Each week the amount has grown as more and more people have learned about it and found it. I think from the first three weeks we’ve raised over $4,000 already,” said Scott Mitchell, President of the Erie Zoo.

The president of the zoo added that with three more weeks of the art auctions, he expects the zoo could raise over $10,000.