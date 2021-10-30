Erie Zoo impressed with turnout of 2021 Zoo Boo

As Zoo Boo wraps up at the Erie Zoo this year, organizers said that this year’s turnout was great compared to last year.

Thursday October 28th was the busiest night with more than 3,500 people showing up.

This year’s total attendance was very similar to 2019 which is what the zoo was hoping for.

Zoo Boo is a very important fundraiser because it supports the Erie Zoo through the winter months.

“We are a non-profit and we do shut down for the winter, but our work does not stop. We still need to feed the animals. We still have to pay our staff to be here. So Zoo Boo allows us to continue doing that,” said Emily Smicker, Erie Zoo.

Saturday October 30th is the last day to head over to Zoo Boo. The Zoo is open from noon until 9 p.m.

