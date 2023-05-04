(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Save the chubby unicorns! The Erie Zoo is inviting everyone to help them do that as part of their Save the Rhino Day celebration this Saturday, May 6, complete with tours, educational opportunities, activities, behind the scenes looks and more.

Festivities will take place at the zoo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature all kinds of rhino-themed activities and opportunities to learn all around the zoo.

Zoogoers can also purchase tickets for a Rhino Mini Experience at the front gate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that allows you to get a behind the scenes look at the rhino areas and a chance to get an up-close view of the rhinos. Those tours will be taking place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with masks being required for animal safety and will be available on site.

Save the Rhino Day is included with paid admission or Erie Zoo Membership and the event will go on rain or shine.

Visitors will also be able to learn about rhino diets, enrichment, and the conservation efforts being made to save these animals at stations around the zoo to go along with rhino-themed games, activities, and a limited edition Rhino Ranch Popcorn flavor available in concessions while supplies last.

Also, visitors can donate $5 to enter their Rhino Raffle that includes a customized behind the scenes painting experience for two with the rhinos and more.

Part of the proceeds from the event will go to the International Rhino Foundation, which helps with conservation efforts for rhinos. With only 28,000 left in the world and their population rapidly declining, efforts such as these have become vital.

For more information on how to help rhinos, stop in this Saturday or visit the International Rhino Foundation website here.